We Are Spending N200bn To Build Churches In Rural Areas In 2021 – Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has said that N200 billion ($500 million) will be spent by his church to build 9,250 rural churches in 2021.

Oyedepo announced this at the church’s annual programme, tagged: “Shiloh.”

He led the huge congregation to give for the massive project, which would create jobs for villagers.

Oyedepo disclosed that his church spent hundreds of millions of Naira to distribute palliatives in 30 States of Nigeria apart from 14 Countries.

He said the rural churches would be built without stress.

According to him, “This year’s Shiloh sacrifice is dedicated to the building of 9,250 sanctuaries in the countryside/hinterland.

“We are building for Jesus in those villages and to give them a sense of worth.”

The move will see the church building 100 seat capacity sanctuary for N14 million; 150 seat capacity sanctuary for N16.5 million; 200 seat capacity sanctuary, N19.4 million; 300 seat capacity sanctuary for N25.2 million and 400 seat capacity sanctuary for N35.8 million.

According to the Presiding Bishop during the early morning service of Saturday 12 December 2020, “We gave hundreds of millions in servicing palliatives across the Nation and across the nations of the world. We bought major things to help like ambulances and all that.