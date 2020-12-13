Thousands Of Trump Supporters Again Rally In Washington

Thousands of red-hatted protesters filled Washington streets Saturday to support Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud, undeterred by the US Supreme Court’s rejection of what may have been his last chance to overturn the results.

Thousands gathered around Freedom Plaza, a few blocks from the White House, in a festive atmosphere earlier in the day, while scuffles broke out later between protesters and counter-demonstrators.

Police, some in riot gear, used their bodies and bicycles to keep the groups apart. There was also at least one clash between police and counter-protesters.

Six people were arrested, following five arrests Friday night related to a brawl, local media reported.

Some pro-Trump demonstrators showed up in tactical gear, chanting “USA” and “four more years” for the outgoing president.

It was a sizable crowd, but noticeably smaller than a similar rally a month ago when 10,000 people converged near the White House to support Trump.

“We’re not gonna give up,” said Luke Wilson, a sixty-something protester who had come all the way from the western state of Idaho.

“I believe there is a big injustice being done to the American people,” added Dell Quick, a regular at Trump’s political rallies. He brandished a flag defending gun rights.

Protesters offered no shortage of explanations for the results of the November 3 election won by Democrat Joe Biden, even though it has been affirmed by state election officials — several of them Republican — and by judges in several key states.

[AFP]