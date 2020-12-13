Oyakhilome Prophesied That I Will Go To Prison – Orji Uzor Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has revealed that Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy prophesied that he would go to prison for six months and it came to pass.

Kalu was sentence in December 2019 to Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja and was released in June 2020.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving service at Christ Embassy, Kalu narrated how Oyakhilome’s prophecy came to pass.

He said: “I was traveling to Abuja and Pastor (Chris) asked me to drop by for dinner. We have been friends for more than 28 years, but when I was about leaving, we prayed together, and he told me what I didn’t know how to digest.

“He said I should prepare myself because I was going to be in prison for six months. He told me it is something I cannot stop, and no amount of intervention from world leaders can stop it.

He added that Pastor Chris told him to be closer to God because it’s a phase God wanted him to pass through.

“Today, I am very grateful for that experience. Then, I wished the cup could pass by but today I am glad and extremely happy very to God for everything.

Kalu said that he had always disagreed with Oyakhilome because he doesn’t believe in prophecies.

However, the prophecy by the clergyman on Buhari becoming President in 2015 came to pass.

“In 2011, he told me I should not contest for the Senate election because my mandate would be stolen and won’t be recovered. I disobeyed him and it went as he said.

“In 2014, he also told me Muhammadu Buhari would win the 2015 election. So I am here to thank God and to thank the Pastor for being the instrument God uses to speak to me,” the former governor added.