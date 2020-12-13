Nnamdi Kanu Launches Eastern Security Network

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has launched the Eastern Security Network, ESN.

Kanu said that the security outfit will help rid the Southeast of the activities of marauding Fulani herdsmen.

He also said in a statement that the outfit is not different from the Amotekun in the Southwest and Miyetti Allah in the North.

The statement reads partly: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to announce with delight, that IPOB has floated a special security network to guard and protect the whole of Biafraland from Fulani herdsmen terrorists and other criminal groups.

“The sole aim of this newly formed Security outfit known as Eastern Security Network (ESN), is to halt every criminal activity and terrorists attack in Biafraland.

“This outfit which is a vigilante group like the Amotekun in the South West and the Miyetti Allah security outfit will ensure the safety of our forests and farm lands which terrorists have converted into slaughter grounds and raping fields.”