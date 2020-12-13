My Dog Of Five Years Attacked Me – Man Cries Out

A Nigerian man has cried out on social media after his German Shepherd dog of five years attacked him.

The man said that before the incident, the dog had been acting weird and keeping to himself.

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote:

“My Dog of 5years attacked me this night.please,i want to know why he attacked me and it’s well fed and taken care of. he his a german shepherd,i want to know why he attacked me. can any specialist explain this?

“I noticed that for like 2weeks he has been avoiding me, even when i try to play with him,he who’d just look or ignore,then today,i went out and i noticed that when i was about to open the gate he was barking, then i called his name and he stopped, then i opened the gate, then he hugged my right leg as usual the way he greets it when i come back,then all of he sudden he didn’t leave my leg, so i tried to pet him (it’s okay) then he just switched, he became aggressive, then i started calling his name but he wasn’t even responding,that was when i tried using my other leg to kick him and escape,in the process i fell, he started attacking my calf, then i just used my strength to push him and quickly escaped.”