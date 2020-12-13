Katsina Kidnap: Attack On Schools Is An Attack On Nigeria’s Assets – Peter Obi

The 2019 vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Obi has reacted to the bandit attack on Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Katsina State.

About 333 students of the school were kidnapped by the bandits with some persons left injured.

Reacting to the news, Peter Obi said that attack on schools is an attack on Nigeria’s assets.

He tweeted: “It is tragic enough that terrorists are killing and maiming our citizens; disrupting our lives and stifling our development, but their continued attack on our schools is an attack on our greatest asset: human resource.

“Government and all stakeholders must take extraordinary measures to address this menace that is impacting negatively on our existence as a nation.

“I know that this must be challenging times for the parents/guardians of the 333 students abducted in the attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you. My earnest prayer is for their safety and quick rescue.”