Insecurity: Not Even Buhari Is Safe In Katsina, CD Says

Campaign for Democracy group has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is not safe in his home state of Katsina where he’s currently on a visit to.

The president is currently spending a week in Katsina on a private visit as announced by his aide Garba Shehu.

Just a few hours after his arrival, some bandits attacked the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara where they injured some people and left with some students.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, the CD President, Abdul Usman, said the President was aware of the state of insecurity in Katsina and is taking caution to avoid being a victim of the banditry he has refused to fight.

He said, “As the President is in Katsina now and if not for the presence of heavily armed security men with him, the President might as well be picked up. They might kidnap him, or we might end up without a President in this country because his state, Katsina, is a volatile place. He has not taken care of it, let’s allow him to face the consequences.

“When he leaves office in 2023, he should face the music himself and see what his people are facing. Let him face it because the case of Katsina is one too many.”

The group said that it is sad that Buhari has continued to turn a blind eye to the worsening security situation in the state.

He added, “A Kaduna-based businessman, Mahdi Shehu, had written to EFCC petitioning the governor on issues surrounding security votes but the petition is lying there only for the IG of police to go and arrest the person that brought up this petition.

“So, the issue of Katsina is very pathetic, and I think the President and other people deliberately don’t have the plight of people at heart, not just Katsina people, but the whole nation of Nigeria. The President does not have our nation at heart.”