How Wike Helped Benue From Fulani Herdsmen – Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has acknowledged the support his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike gave to the State when Fulani herdsmen killed some residents.

Ortom said Wike helped cater for Internally Displace People, IDPs, in the State.

The stated this while congratulating Wike on his birthday.

He governor described Wike as a man of “integrity and a true democrat who abhors injustice and makes his views on issues known in a courageous manner.”

Ortom spoke in a statement issued by his spokesman, Tever Akase, on Sunday.

According to the statement: “Governor Ortom states that Governor Wike’s giant strides in the development of Rivers State is confirmation of his love for his people.”

He described “Wike as a dependable friend of Benue who has at different times spoken out in support of the state and its people, in times of trouble.”

“Ortom particularly acknowledges the support the Wike administration gave to Benue to cater for internally displaced persons in 2018, shortly after Fulani herdsmen killed many innocent people in the state,” the statement added.

He prayed that God will continue to protect Wike to enable him serve the people of Rivers State and humanity in general.