Float Naira For Gains Against Dollar – Moghalu Tells Nigerian Govt

Former presidential aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu has advised the floating of the Naira so as to enable the currency gain value against the dollar.

In a series of tweets, Moghalu said that the policy should be accompanied by a protection of infant industries producing for export.

He said that this shouldn’t stop the importation of goods into the country.

Moghalu said, “That the naira/dollar exchange rate rose to N470 from N500 after the Central Bank of Nigeria decided to let Nigerians receive dollar remittances in dollars demonstrates what some of us have been saying: Float the naira. Dollars will “invade” us. Naira’ll find true value, and it won’t be N500 to 1 $

“And as I have said before, a float must be accompanied by robust trade policy to protect infant industries that will manufacture for export. That’s the trick. B/w this and the attraction to potential investors of an economy with such a large market of 200 million, we we’ll be OK.

“Protecting infant industries should not be by “bans” of import or forex allocation. It should be by differential tariffs on imports that make local manufactures more economically sensible for the average Nigerian. The super-rich can import champagne. If they can pay,I don’t care.”