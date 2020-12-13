EndSARS Is A Failed Biafra Movement Supported By The Gullible – Adamu Garba

Former presidential candidate, Adamu Garba, has said that the EndSARS protest is a failed Biafra movement supported by gullible ones.

He said this in a series of tweets in which he accused Igbos of being the brains behind the protests of October.

He tweeted: “Take this from me. #endSARs is hijacked by the haters of Nigeria, with a principal mission to hate everything everyone except a movement to destroy Nigeria & create an unimaginably failed audio/internet country, by people who never knew where their village is… Don’t fall for it!”

“These guys, less than one percent of the Igbo population are doing everything to showcase the whole Igbo as supportive of their mission, so loud that you’ll seem to believe them.It’s a scam!The 99% real Igbo is good and Pan Nigerians.They’ve spoiled our #endSARs with hate.”

“The real #endSARs team, me inclusive have a whole lot of work to do to filter #endSARs away from Biafra guys. Else, we have to accept & leave it as a high jacked movement by Biafra warlord, working against Nigeria & Nigerian citizen as a whole.It is important we get this clear!”

“Note that from now onwards, until the recommended deep filtering is done to critically separate #endSARs from biafra. Whatever you do for #endSARs, you are knowingly or unknowingly advancing the movement of Biafra whose aim is to consume us all, not just the North.Mark this!”