Don’t Be Distracted By Amnesty International, ICC – Burutai Tells Troops

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has urged troops not to be distracted by the move by International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate war crimes against Nigerian forces in the north east.

Buratai made the call in a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sagir Musa, on Saturday in Abuja.

The army chief was reacting to Friday’s statement by ICC prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, that there were reasonable basis to believe that “members of the Nigerian Security Forces (NSF)” had committed acts constituting crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Amnesty International (AI) in Nigeria, followed up with a statement demanding full investigation of atrocities by Nigerian forces.

Buratai said there was no doubt that such statement and instigation could distract the Nigerian troops with its demoralising effects.

He said it could have negative consequences on troops morale, interest in military service by Nigerians and severe setback to all Nigeria’s internal security operations.

The COAS also enjoined troops to ignore the “wicked and unnecessary distractions”, by both ICC and AI.

Buratai urged troops to fully concentrate on the final defeat of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists groups, a victory which is in sight.

He charged the troops to work hard and be guided by the constitution of Nigeria, the Rules of Engagement, the Code of Conduct and the Standing Operating Procedures for all Nigerian Army Operations.

According to him, the Nigerian army is not only protecting human rights but also sustaining human rights nationally and globally.

“Our professional conduct over the years and most recently, during the #ENDSARS protest at Lekki village near Lagos are clear testimonies to the Nigerian army’s posture on promoting sustainable human rights policy.

“The Nigerian army wishes to advise local or international organisations not to allow themselves be used to destabilise or destroy the troops’ morale by the sponsors of mischief in Nigeria,” he said.

Army spokesperson, Musa, disclosed that Buratai was currently on self-isolation as part of precaution against the COVID-19 infection.

Musa said that the COAS would soon join the troops in the north eastern part of the country at the end of the mandatory isolation period to continue giving them the desired leadership and support.