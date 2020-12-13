The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye, has decreed that all single men who are of marriageable age but are wasting time to settle down will get married in 2021.
He offered the prayers when he was preaching in his church on Friday, December 11.
Watch the video below
