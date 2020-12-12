Reno Omokri Slams Buhari Over Private Visit To Daura

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for Snubbing the invitation by the National Assembly.

Buhari who snubbed the invitation is currently in his hometown of Daura in Katsina State on a week-long visit.

Reacting to the visit, Reno Omokri slammed the president over the decision to snub the National Assembly for a private visit.

He said, “An APC state chairman killed. Boko Haram kills 70 farmers near Zabarmari. Bandits kill 30 Zamfara villagers.

“Tens of Nigerians killed or abducted along Abuja-Kaduna rd. A COVID-19 outbreak affects your top Generals, with one GOC dying, and the remaining Generals in isolation.

“This is at a time when all hands should be on deck due to the worsening insecurity in the nation. In response, General #Buhari takes a week long ‘private visit’ to Daura.

“A man who refused to honour the summons of the House of Representatives. But he could honour a private visit.

“The same man who promised to “lead from the front”. Buhari is like a roadblock to Nigeria’s progress!”