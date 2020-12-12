Rapper Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Firearms Charges

US rapper Lil Wayne pleaded guilty Friday to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon over an incident dating back to last year, US media reported — a federal offence that could see him sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
The 38-year-old artist, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, was found to be carrying a gun and bullets when police searched a private plane in Miami in December last year.
“Your honour, I plead guilty,” he reportedly told US District Judge Kathleen Williams during a virtual hearing.
The Miami Herald said that Lil Wayne — who has a home in south Florida — admitted the gold-plated pistol found in his luggage was his. He told police the weapon had been given to him as a Father’s Day gift.
Police also found what was believed to be cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, heroin, painkillers and more than $25,000 in cash, the newspaper said.
But the sole federal weapons charge filed in federal court in Miami stems from the fact that Lil Wayne was convicted more than a decade ago on a separate firearms charge.
Convicted felons are barred from owning firearms under federal law.
The five-time Grammy winner — who more recently made headlines for meeting with and voicing support for President Donald Trump — will face sentencing on January 28.
[AFP]
