Pastor Adeboye Prayed For Me To Get Re-elected – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that Pastor E.A Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, prayed for him to be re-elected.

Obaseki said this on Friday when he attended this year’s Holy Ghost Congres at the Redemption Camp at the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

He said, “When it looked impossible and when men rose, He (God) came out to say that He is God and only He has the power.

“About the time when the crisis started a year ago, I came to the (RCCG) camp with my wife and met Daddy G.O.”

Obaseki said after explaining his political challenges, Adeboye told him, “My son, it is well. Don’t be afraid, you will overcome and you will win.”

He added, “A few months before the election, I came again to see him (Adeboye) and he prayed for me and with me and he said, ‘It will be well.’”