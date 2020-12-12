Naira will become powerful again —Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has said that the Naira will be great again in the league of currencies.

Adeboye said this while delivering a sermon at the Holy Ghost Congress 2020 which is ongoing at the Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

The clergyman also prayed to God to intervene in Nigeria’s financial crisis.

Adeboye said, “During our first Convention here at the Redemption Camp, I was bold, I asked everybody to come, free feeding. They came, I ran out of money. My wife came to me in the morning, ‘Sir, we need N5,000.’

“Naira was powerful then. It will become powerful again. Those who are deliberately devaluing our naira, before tomorrow morning, God will intervene.

“So, my wife said we needed N5,000. I asked her, ‘Do you need it today or later?’ She said today. I didn’t have a kobo. I told her to go. I cried to God that I needed a breakthrough. It wasn’t long after that, one man drove in, he wasn’t a member of the church.

“He asked what’s going on and we said we are having a Convention. And then, he put his hands in his pocket and brought out an envelope with some money.

“I then called on my wife and asked her, ‘How much do you say you need?’”