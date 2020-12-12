Manchester Derby: Solskjaer Speaks On Winning EPL Title

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that his side can win the 2020/2021 English Premier League title.

Solskjaer and his men will be facing Manchester City on Saturday on the back of a 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

A win against City could take them two points behind league leader Tottenham Hotpurs.

“At Manchester United, you should always aim to win trophies,” Solskjaer said.

“Of course, with the last three seasons, as they have been, there’s been two teams far ahead of the rest of the pack.

“I got belief during the season, or since the turn of the new year, that this team is improving and that we can put up a challenge.

“Of course we need to improve on last season but I don’t think any team will run away with it.

“I go into every single game wanting to win, so maybe that’s the answer to your question. If you win every game you end up with a trophy,” he said.