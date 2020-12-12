Insecurity: Wike Reacts As Buhari Snubs National Assembly

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reacted to the snub of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president who was supposed to appear before the National Assembly was prevented by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami.

Malami said that the National Assembly lacked the constitutional power to summon the president whom they requested an address from concerning insecurity in the country.

In reaction, Wike said that the issue of insecurity at the moment doesn’t require the president to be legalistic.

“There is insecurity. People are dying. You don’t go by a legal approach to solve that problem. If Mr. President had given the assurance, saying my integrity is at stake, therefore I will go, that decision was not taken without talking first to his inner cabinet,” Wike said, according to Channels Television.

“It’s not a question and answers session. You go with a brief to address the congress. To say, see where it was when we came, see where we are today. Yes, we have not achieved what we thought, but what we require from everyone is cooperation.

“For me, I think this is not the period to be legalistic. This is the period every Nigerian should be concerned about what is happening.

“Just this morning (Friday), I heard that 16 people were killed on Abuja-Kaduna road yesterday. Look at the loss of life in Borno State.

“Senate has said look, Mr. President, relief all Service Chiefs, which means they are concerned about the security situation in the country.”