COVID-19: WHO Warns Christmas Celebrations Could Turn To Tears

The World Health Organization, WHO, has warned that the Christmas festive period could turn to tears if COVID-19 guidelines are disregarded.

The warning was given on Friday by WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He also revealed that the death rate from lung-related diseases has gone up in the last six weeks.

He said, “The festive season is a time to relax and celebrate but… celebration can very quickly turn to sadness if we fail to take the right precautions,” he told a news conference.

“As you prepare to celebrate over the coming weeks, please, please consider your plans carefully. If you live in an area with high transmission, please take every precaution to keep yourselves and others safe.

“That could be the best gift you could give — the gift of health.”