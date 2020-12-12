Home » Bobrisky Drags Blogger Tunde Ednut, Says His Time Is Up

Bobrisky Drags Blogger Tunde Ednut, Says His Time Is Up

By - 42 mins on December 12, 2020
Tunde Ednut and Bobrisky

Bobrisky took to Instagram to call out Tunde Ednut while also threatening him with the US Immigration Police.

The crossdresser weighed in on the drama between Joro Olumofin and Tunde Ednut.

Joro revealed on Instagram that he’s still taking legal action against Tunde Ednut then continued to accuse him of being in the US illegally.  He also revealed that Tunde sent him a cease and desist letter through his lawyer, claiming he has psychological damage because Joro subjected him to cyber-bullying.

Joro said Tunde is the real cyber bully and is now trying to play the victim. He then shared screenshots he received from people who were allegedly bullied by Tunde.

 

The screenshots purportedly show Tunde Ednut insulting people and their mothers.

After Joro shared these screenshots, Bobrisky took to his Instagram account to slam Tunde.

See what the crossdresser wrote below.

