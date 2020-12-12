Berbatov Predicts Outcome Of Weekend EPL Games

Former Manchester United striker, Dimitar Berbatov has made predictions for the English Premier League games this weekend.

Manchester United will be facing city rivals Manchester City, while Everton slugs it out against Chelsea.

Arsenal will be playing at home against Burnley.

On Manchester Derby, Berbatov said, “Oh my god! Coming from the last match, if United play anything like they did in the first half when they take on City, I don’t see anything good coming for them in this one.

“If they correct themselves and they don’t let two goals in and wake up to start playing, they should be fine. Solskjaer has an impressive record recently, and he’s had the better of Pep. In this one though, coming off the back of the result midweek, I think it will be difficult. Man United 1, Man City 2.”

Commenting on the Everton vs Chelsea game, Berbatov said, “This is an interesting one, Ancellotti coming up against his former club. Chelsea are playing good football, they do have a weak side, however.

“DCL is scoring goals for Everton, and as a striker when you’re in good form, you want the next game to come as soon as possible because you feel powerful, in shape, prepared and you have the feeling that you can score a goal from anywhere on the pitch. I think he can cause problems for Lampard’s side, so they will have to do a job to keep him quiet. Everton 1, Chelsea 1.”

Speaking on the Arsenal vs Burnley match, Berbatov said, “Well, if Arsenal don’t win this against Burnley, no disrespect to Burnley, but they don’t deserve to be in the top half of the table fighting for anything.

“I will back Arsenal in this one though, they need the win, and if they don’t get it, then even more pressure will be on them and Arteta. Arsenal 2 Burnley 0.”