Anthony Joshua Reveals Why He Won’t Take The Knee Against Kubrat Pulev

World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Anthony Joshua has given reasons why he won’t take the knee when he faces Kubrat Pulev on Saturday.

Taking the knee before sporting games became a thing in England since the death of George Floyd in America.

It is done to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, Anthony Joshua said that he doesn’t need to take the knee to show suport because he’s already doing other things to the effect.

“No, I won’t take the knee,” the 31-year-old said.

“I’m trying to do more tangible things. What we’re trying to do is create a union to support British culture, that’s important to showcase people from the Afro-Caribbean community as valuable members of British society.

“I think that’s more important, that’s what we’re working on at the minute with different athletes, different people, different places.

“Taking a knee is important, 100 per cent but for me, personally, I’m doing something different this time around.”