Just-In: Lekki shootings: CNN Objects To Lagos Panel’s Invitation

Cable News Network, Inc.(CNN) has objected to a Witness Summons by the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution of Victims of SARS Related Abuses for its Team of Reporters to appear before it today, December 12, to give evidence on their reportage of the #EndSARS Lekki shooting.
The international news outfit said the
the Panel lacks jurisdiction to summon its staff since they are not in Nigeria.
CNN’s Lawyers, Messrs. Olumide Babalola LP, filed the objection dated 4th December 2020 at the Tribunal on December 9, 2020.
In the letter, seen by The Nation, Mr Olumide Babalola said: “Since the Objectors are not “persons in Nigeria” as envisaged by the provision of section 5(c) (of Tribunals Of Inquiry Law Of Lagos State, Cap. T6), then this Honourable Tribunal is, with respect, bereft of territorial jurisdiction to compel their attendance to give evidence before it.”
According to Babalola, the panel invited him into its Private Hearing Room this morning and subsequently excused CNN from further proceedings or appearing before the Panel.
CNN’s invitation followed its two-part report which claimed that soldiers shot at and killed peaceful #EndSARS protesters on the night of October 20 at the Lekki Toll Gate. (The Nation)
