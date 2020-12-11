Worship Centres Sabotage Nigeria’s COVID-19 Response – Boss Mustapha

The Nigerian government has accused worship centers of sabotaging its effort against the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

This was stated by SGF Boss Mustapha while speaking at the daily press briefing organized by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Mustapha urged authorities assigned to monitor compliance to guidelines to step up their roles.

“We have observed, rather sadly, that Nigerians, particularly some faith-based organisations, have continued to hold events of large gatherings capable of spreading the virus.

“The PTF urges all sub-national entities that signed the protocols with these organisations, and have primary responsibility for enforcing the protocols, to step up their roles of enforcement,” Mustapha said.

The Minister advised Nigerians to continue to follow laid down guidelines while the government dies its best to curb the spread of the virus.

“The pandemic still has a long a way to run and decisions made by leaders and citizens in the coming days will determine the course of the next days and months; and in addition, and in line with the guidance on the use of face masks, we need to discourage the practice of removing masks to speak.

“The PTF has observed, rather sadly, the activities of unscrupulous citizens who do everything to frustrate the transparency infused into the processes of our national response.

”The first is the report on social media, relating to the procurement of fake COVID PCR certificates. I am pleased to inform you that this is being investigated and technology backed measures have been taken to limit such activities,” he said.