Udom Emmanuel Reactivates Joint Task Force On Security In Akwa Ibom

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has reactivated the Joint Task Force to tackle the security issue faced in the state.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, at a press conference held at the government house in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

He said that 30 utility vehicles which are the first batch of 100 have been donated for security work in the state.

He said, “the Governor noted the reports of insecurity in the state and informed that he will be chairing the security council meeting which will extensively deal with the issues at hand and proffer solutions.

“Upon conclusion of the meeting, the Governor presided over the security council meeting attended by all service commanders in the state, where the current security situation in the state was analyzed and the decision to reactivate a Joint Task Force was reached.

“30 new Utility Vehicles were distributed to the different services for use in combating crime. These vehicles are the first batch of the 100 vehicles targeted to be delivered to the security agencies for mobility.

“The Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme speaking on behalf of the service commanders assured the citizens of maximum protection during the Yuletide and beyond. He urged citizens to call the police emergency numbers or the info hot line when there is an incident, instead of resorting to social media.”