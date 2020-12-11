Secondus Slams Buhari For Snubbing National Assembly Invitation

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for snubbing a National Assembly invitation.

Secondus said that it is shamed that a retired General could be afraid to appear for a discussion on security.

He stated this while speaking at a media briefing held in commemoration of his third year in office.

Secondus said, “This back and forth from the President on a vital issue as security that is overwhelming our nation underscores our position as an opposition party that nobody is in charge and that this is a broken government.

“Disregarding the nation’s parliament is disregarding the Nigerian people because they are representatives of the people. The truth which is worrisome is that the President either does not know what is happening or does know what to do otherwise he should not be afraid to face the people.”

On the issue of zoning, he said, “We can’t be talking of zoning when we have not appraised how we fared in the last election. Moreover, the state of the nation today is such that politics or anything concerning 2023, which is three years away, should take backstage. Nigeria is in a comatose state today where APC brought it, that should be our concern now.”