Police Deny Killing Of 16 Passengers By Gunmen In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has described as fake a news making the rounds on social media that 16 travelers were killed by gunmen along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

According the Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, it was an accident involving a commerical bus conveying 19 passengers along the Kaduna-Zaria expressway.

He said that the bus somersaulted when the driver lost control resulting in the death of mine passengers with ten injured survivors.

He said that seven passengers later died when they rushed them to a hospital.

“The remaining three victims are still undergoing treatment,” Muri said.

“We implore the general public to discontinue the attribution of this painful loss of lives to banditry.”