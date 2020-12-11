Northern Elders Berate Ango Abdullahi Saying Igbos Are Violent

Some Northern elders have berated the chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Ango Abdullahi, over his recent comment on Igbos of Southeast.

Ango had accused the Igbos of perpetrating violence against the North.

Dissociating itself from the comment, the Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development through a statement issued by the National Coordinator, Engr. Zana Goni and National Women Leader, Hajia Mario Bichi, urged Nigerians to disregard Ango.

The statement reads: “How can he say Igbo people killed Northerners? Nothing can be more misleading than this.

“We wish to condemn in the strongest possible terms the statement credited to a well-read and respected elder statesman from our region, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, to the effect that Igbo people killed many northerners in the South East during the #EndSARS protest which was hijacked by some sponsored criminal elements.

“This statement is false, unfortunate, insensitive, callous and meant to instigate Nigerians against one other.

“We wish to let Nigerians know that Prof. Ango Abdullahi’s statement was his personal opinion and did not represent the position of Northern Elders as he had portrayed. “