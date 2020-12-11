No One Helps Messi At Barcelona – Luis Suarez

Atletico Madrid striker, Luis Suarez has blamed the Barcelona players for the 3-0 loss they suffered at the hands of Juventus in the Champions League.

The game saw Cristiano Ronaldo score a brace from the spot at the Camp Nou.

Suarez who left Barcelona for Madrid last summer said that the club’s players failed to help their captain Lionel Messi.

Speaking with Diario AS, Suarez said “They [Barca players] make the worst individual and team mistakes.”

According to him, they players lacked sharpness, aggressiveness, quality”…and “just disappeared” on the field.

“They must prove themselves irrespective of the coach,” he added

“Besides, no one helps Messi on the pitch,” he noted.