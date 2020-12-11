Nigeria’s Response To Religious Violence Poor – US

The United States has said that the little or no response shown by the Nigerian government in terms of terrorism made it place the country in the list of those violating religious freedom.

The US said that the Federal Government has been “tolerating egregious acts taking place in that nation.”

This is according to US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, Samuel Brownback, who spoke at a teleconference on Tuesday.

The stance of the US was rejected by Nigeria through the Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed.

But Brownback said, “We’re seeing a lot of religious-tinged violence taking place in that country and indeed in West Africa. It’s an area of growing concern about what’s happening, in particular, the tension that’s taking place there between religious groups. And it’s often the religious affiliation is used to try to recruit and inspire violent acts.”

The ambassador added that a major concern for the US is “the lack of adequate government response in Nigeria.”

“You’ve got expanded terrorist activities, you’ve got a lot of it associated around religious affiliations, and the government’s response has been minimal to not happening at all,” he said.

The ambassador added, “There have not been criminal cases brought forward by the government. The terrorism continues to happen and grow, in some places unabated.”