Mourinho Reacts As Dele Alli Leaves Bench Angrily

Tottenham Hotspurs manager Jose Mourinho has reacted to the way Dele Alli left the bench during his side’s Europa League encounter against Antwerp on Thursday.

Tottenham won the game 2-0 with goals from Carlos Vinicius and Giovani Lo Celso to top Group J.

After Mourinho made his fifth and final sub, an infuriated Alli left the bench and stormed the tunnel.

He, however, returned for the rest of the game.

“Let’s not run away from reality,” the former Manchester United boss told reporters.

“A player on the bench who realises all five subs have been used of course is not a happy player and I would not expect him to be happy.”