Mompha: No Case Submission Dismissed By Court

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has dismmised a no case submission filed by internet big boy, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha.
Justice Mohammed Liman who ruled on the case, said the court is convinced that the prosecution has established a prima facie case against the defendants with evidence and testimonies presented, and will want them to give an explanation.
Mompha and his co-defendant, Ismalob Global Investment Limited who are currently facing a 22 count criminal charge bordering on money laundering, were then directed to open their defence.
Mompha is popular for his show of flamboyant lifestyle on Instagram.
