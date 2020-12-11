Mompha: No Case Submission Dismissed By Court

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has dismmised a no case submission filed by internet big boy, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha.

Justice Mohammed Liman who ruled on the case, said the court is convinced that the prosecution has established a prima facie case against the defendants with evidence and testimonies presented, and will want them to give an explanation.

Mompha and his co-defendant, Ismalob Global Investment Limited who are currently facing a 22 count criminal charge bordering on money laundering, were then directed to open their defence.

Mompha is popular for his show of flamboyant lifestyle on Instagram.