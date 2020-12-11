Europa League: List Of Highest Goal Scorers And Qualified Clubs

Below is a list of teams that qualified for the Europa League Round of 32 and the highest goal scorers so far.

This follows the conclusion of the group stage which saw the qualification of 24 clubs.

Eight clubs joined the tournament from the Champions League after failing to qualify from the group stage.

Europa League Round of 32 teams:

Roma, Young Boys, Arsenal, Molde, Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague, Rangers, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, Granada, Napoli, Real Sociedad, Leicester City, Braga, AC Milan, Lille, Villarreal, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Tottenham Hotspur, Antwerp, Dinamo Zagreb, Wolfsberger, Hoffenheim, Red Star, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Club Brugge, Ajax, Krasnodar, Red Bull Salzburg, Olympiacos and Dinamo.

UEFA Europa League top scorers:

1. Yusuf Yazici (Lille), Pizzi (Benfica) – 6 goals.

2. Darwin Núñez (Benfica), Lukas Julis, (Sparta Prague), Mikael Ishak (Lech Poznan), Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) and Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) – 5 goals.

3. Elvis Manu (Ludogorets Razgrad), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys), Paco Alcacer (Villarreal), Munas Dabbur (1899 Hoffenheim), Olarenwaju Kayode (Sivasspor), Elton Acolatse (Hapoel Be’er Sheva), Michael Liend (RZ Pellets WAC), Amine Gouiri (Nice), Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) – 4 goals.

4. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Christos Tzolis (PAOK Salonika), Carlos Bacca (Villarreal), Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) – 3 goals.