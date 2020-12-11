ASUU Clears Air On Calling Off Lingering Strike Action

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has dismissed claims that it agreed to call of its lingering strike action.

The union denied signing any agreement with the Federal which it accused of failing to meet the agreed demands.

This is according to the Chairman, ASUU University of Jos, Dr Lazarus Maigoro

He said, “It must be categorically stated here that ASUU never signed any agreement to suspend the strike but agreed on timelines for the government to implement certain aspects of the issues in contention.

“For instance, one of the issues agreed was that all the six to nine months withheld salaries and check-off dues of ASUU members will be released by December 9, but the date has passed, and nothing was done.

“The N40 billion earned academic allowances and N30 billion funding for revitalisation will also be released by December 11, among other issues, but till now, none has been fulfilled.

“The next thing is that we heard Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, telling the public that ASUU agreed to suspend the strike.”