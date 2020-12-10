We Will Ensure Credible, Reliable Census — NPC

The National Population Census, NPC, has promised to deliver credible and reliable census figures.

NPC said this as it commenced Enumeration Area Demarcation, EAD, phase 2, in Enugu State

According to the Federal Commissioner representing Enugu State, Hon. Ejike Ezeh, the success of a census depend on the quality and reliability of EAD.

He said, “Planning for census is anchored on the EAD as the basis for estimating both the human and material resources required for the census. In addition to being the foundation for the census, the national sample frame for the country is created from EAD. The sample frame derived from EAD is the one that is used by all data collecting organizations, including MDAs and research institutions.

“EAD is the process of delineating the entire land area of the country into small “mutually exclusive” geographical and demographic unit called enumeration area; the units to cover during the exercise comprises of the specific number of persons and houses.

“This is why we in the commission have resolved to get it right in our quest to deliver to the nation an accurate, reliable, acceptable and verifiable census”, Eze explained.