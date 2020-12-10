We Miss All The Support Of Fans In Stadiums – Ronaldo

Juventus star player, Cristiano Ronaldo has said that the support which fans give inside stadiums is being missed by the sport of football.

The Portuguese shared a picture of himself inside the Camp Nou where he recently scored two goals against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

He captioned it: “We all miss the supporters in the stadiums and hopefully things will change very soon… But until then, the show must go on!”

Ronaldo recently commented on the rivalry between him and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

I have always had a very cordial relationship with him,” the Juve star told Movistar.

“I shared 12, 13 or 14 years of award ceremonies with him. I never saw him as a rival.

“He always tries to do what is best for his team and me too. I always got along very well with him.

“But we know that in football, for the press, for the show, a rivalry is sought, but I have always gotten along well with him. I see him as always.”

He acknowledged that the Spanish side is currently going through a difficult period.

“Barcelona are going through a difficult time, but it is still Barcelona,” Ronaldo said.