Presidency Knocks PDP Over 2015 Osinbajo Tweet On Insecurity

The Presidency has decried the attempt by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to twist a tweet by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo which was made in 2015.

The tweet is being used by the PDP as basis for the commencement of impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity in Nigeria.

According to Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President, Office of the Vice President, the tweet was made when the then administration said that it could no longer guarantee the safety of the country.

He said, “Equally suspect is the PDP Caucus’ disingenuous attempt to misrepresent a 2015 tweet by the Vice President and completely but deliberately change its import and meaning.

“The vice presidential candidate of the APC tweeted at a time when Nigeria was facing one of its darkest periods due to incessant terrorist attacks in some parts of the country, including the FCT.

“In fact, at the time the tweet was done on Feb. 8, 2015, the then Federal Government had said it could not guarantee the security in parts of the country for the election to hold.

”This is because elections were actually postponed because of that stance of the Jonathan Presidency.’’

He added that Buhari did not at any time say he could not guarantee the safety of the country.

“On the contrary, he remains fully committed to the welfare and protection of all Nigerians across the country.

“As the president noted concerning the senseless murder of hardworking farmers in November by terrorists in Zabarmari community in Jere Local Government of Borno State, the Nigerian Armed Forces will continue to be given all the needed support to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.

“Nigerians should ignore the misrepresentation and misleading narrative by the PDP House of Representative Caucus, which is an obvious attempt at mischief and causing disaffection.

“The security and welfare of Nigerians remains one of the cardinal purposes of the Buhari administration and it will continue to take proactive steps to tackle the country’s security challenges,’’ he said.