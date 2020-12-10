No One Is Above Being Dropped, Arteta Warns Aubameyang

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that his striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not above being dropped from his squad.

Aubameyang is currently facing a drop in form and is not expected to feature in Arsenal’s last Europa League Group B match at Dundalk on Thursday.

The 31-year-old who shined in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals has only scored two Premier League goals this season.

When Arteta was asked if he would keep on playing Aubameyang in the league, the Spaniard said, “No one is undroppable at the end of the day.

“You have to find the right players to win football matches, but we cannot forget what Auba has done for this club and what he’s done in recent months, not years ago.

“And as well because I see how he is training, how he is behaving and how much he wants to turn the situation around.”