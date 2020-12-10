Nigeria To Access COVID-19 Vaccines By Jan 2021 – Okonjo-Iweala

Ex-minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has assured that the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer will be available in Nigeria from January 2021.

Okonjo-Iweala is said to have given the assurance at a meeting with the Minister of foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Wednesday.

“As long as one person has it in the world, no one is safe. And that is why poorer countries, lower middle-income countries like Nigeria, need to get it as quickly as possible”, she was quoted as saying.

She added, “So, the Pfizer vaccine, the AstraZeneca, those are being negotiated now so that poor countries don’t have to stand in line behind rich countries.

“So, we hope they are starting by the end of January. We will be able to reach these countries, including most of the African countries, Nigeria included, will be able to get access to some of these vaccines.

“Initially, it will be for frontline health workers, followed by some other target groups – older people, those with underlying conditions and then, from there, the rest of the population. I think the COVAX facility can cover maybe 20-23 per cent of the population by the end of next year,” Okonjo-Iweala said.