National Assembly Can Invite Buhari, Not Summon Him – Fani-Kayode

Ex-minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the National Assembly has the power to invite President Muhammadu Buhari, not summon him.
Fani-Kayode urged the public to be fair in criticizing the president who failed to appear before the National Assembly which requested his presence.
According to him, “My understanding of the constitution is that the National Assembly has the power to INVITE the President but not to SUMMON him. Regardless of which side of the political divide we are on & no matter how much we may be opposed to the FG we must be fair &balanced in our criticisms.”
Buhari’s absence may be as a result of a statement issued by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami, who said that the National Assembly lacked constitutional powers to summon the president.
