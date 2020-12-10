My wife is far more beautiful than Genevieve Nnaji – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has taken to social media with a claim that his wife is far more beautiful than Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji.

This was after he shared a picture on Instagram which he took with the actress when they met at an event in 2011.

He captioned it: “With Genevieve Nnaji on May 27, 2011, before my beards went white due to the stress.”

A troll who saw more than what was posted urged Omokri to open up on his crush for Genevieve Nnaji.

Enakhim wrote: “Oga Reno, tell us say you like Genevieve and she’s your crush, we will understand. Spare us the sermon of your white beards.”

In response, Omokri said, “My wife is by far more beautiful than Genevieve. I am like Abraham. Yes, I may be a pastor. However, I shine my eye well well, before marrying my beauty queen of a wife.”