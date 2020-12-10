Maina Collapses In Court In Money Laundering Case

Abdulrasheed Maina, the ex-chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, has collapsed in court on Thursday.
Maina fainted at the court where he’s being tried on a 12-count charge of fraud and money laundering by the Federal Government.
He was recently extradited from Niger Republic where he had fled to after he jumped bail.
The ex-pension boss collapsed before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja who was hearing his no-case submission.
