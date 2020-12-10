Ghana Election Should Be An Eye-Opener For Nigeria – Atiku

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has said that the recently concluded Ghana election should be an eye-opener for Nigeria.

The election was won by incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo who defeated former President John Mahama.

The results of the election which were announced on Wednesday shows Akufo-Addo received 51.59 percent of the vote to beat Mahama’s 47.36 percent,

Reacting to the news, Atiku tweeted: “Congratulations to President @NAkufoAddo on his reelection. The smooth conduct of the Ghana elections should be an eye-opener to our nation.

“We must undertake far-reaching electoral reforms that address the shortcomings of our previous experiences and strengthens our electoral process.”