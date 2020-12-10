Falana Faults Malami On National Assembly’s Invitation Of Buhari

A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has faulted the claim by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami, for saying that it is unconstitutional for the National Assembly to summon President Muhammadu Buhari.

Malami had yesterday made the claim following an invitation from the National Assembly which demanded Buhari’s presence.

He said, ”National Assembly has no constitutional power to envisage or contemplate a situation where the president would be summoned by the national assembly on the operational use of the armed forces”.

Reacting to the statement, Falana advised Buhari not to turn down the invitation which he had already accepted.

Falana said, “On his own part, the honourable Attorney-General of the federation has questioned the constitutional power of the National Assembly to invite the President on the grounds that as the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, he cannot be compelled to disclose operational details of the defence of the country.

“With respect, the President is under a moral and legal obligation to honour the invitation.

“Having accepted the invitation, the president should not allow himself to be embarrassed by turning round to turn down the invitation.”