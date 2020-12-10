Everybody Is A Hoes Like Me – OAP Toke Makinwa

OAP Toke Makinwa has said that she doesn’t get angry when called a hoe because everybody is a hoe.
Issuing a piece of advice, Toke Makinwa said that people should stop trying to explain themselves when caught in such a situation.
‘She tweeted: “Someone called me a hoe the other day, probably thought I’ll be mad, I didn’t even argue, I accept cos everybody a hoe, no one is calling you out cos you ain’t popping or your shit ain’t selling. Stop explaining yourself to people who’ll do worse if the roles were reversed.”
