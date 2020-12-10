COAS Conference Participants Barred From Buratai’s Son’s Wedding

The wedding of the son of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, will be without the participants at the Chief of Army Staff Conference.

The restriction is due to the COVID-19 guidelines placed to curb the spread of the virus.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sagir Musa.

It reads: “Scaling Down of Activities For The wedding Fatiha of Lt Gen Ty Buratai’s son Mr Hamisu Tukur Buratai” the Army said the decision followed a second wave of the pandemic in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“This is to inform Your Excellencies, Your Royal Highnesses, Distinguished Senators, Honourable Members, Respected Elders, Friends, Brothers, Sisters and other Invited Guests that due to resurgence of COVID-19 Pandemic in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja in what appears to be a second wave of infection cycle and the unfortunate incident on Tuesday 8 December 2020, where an officer participating in the ongoing Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2020 here in Abuja tested positive to COVID 19, which resulted in the cancellation of the remaining activities of the conference, all the participants are mandated to immediately proceed on self-isolation in line with the Federal Government’s protocol for COVID 19 and to prevent any further spread of the disease”.

“Consequently, the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai wishes to inform all dignitaries and other guests that activities earlier scheduled for the wedding of his son Mr Hamisu Tukur Buratai will proceed as arranged albeit pruned down without the participation of all those who were at the conference,” it explained.

The statement further said the Chief of Army Staff, on behalf of his family, feels honoured to sincerely appreciate, thank and welcome all dignitaries and invited guests to his son’s Wedding Fatiha slated for Friday 11 December 2020.

“However, due to the resurgence of the Pandemic in the FCT, General Buratai will be unable to personally attend to, receive or meet you at the event. All inconveniences hereby regretted please,” it added.