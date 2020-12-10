Champions League 2020/21: Highest Goal Scorers Revealed

Below is a list of highest goal scorers in the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League which just got past the group stage.

Alvaro Morata, Neymar and Marcus Rashford top the list with six goals.

However, Rashford won’t be able to continue in the contest due to Manchester United crashing our of the tournament.

See the list below.

UEFA Champions League top scorers:

6 goals: Morata (Juventus), Neymar (Paris SG), Haaland (Dortmund), Rashford (Manchester United)

5 goals: Immobile (Lazio), Giroud (Chelsea), Plea (Borussia Moenchengladbach)

4 goals: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Jota (Liverpool), Lukaku (Inter Milan), Fernandes (Manchester United), Mergim BerishaBerisha (Red Bull Salzburg), Youssef En-NesyriEn-Nesyri(Sevilla), Torres (Manchester City), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

3 goals: Coman (Bayern Munich), Dembele (Barcelona), Salah (Liverpool), Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) and Messi (Barcelona).