Burna Boy, Wizkid Win At 2020 MOBO Awards

Burna Boy and Wizkid have both emerged winners at the 2020 MOBO Awards.
Burna Boy won the award for Best International Act while Wizkid won Best African Act.
Headie One, Nines and Mahalia were biggest winners on the night which saw performances from from Headie One, Tiwa Savage, Ms Banks, H.E.R. and Kojey Radical.
See the full list of winners below.
2020 Mobo award winners
Album of the year: Nines – Crabs in a Bucket
Best male act: Headie One
Best female act: Mahalia
Song of the year (public vote): Young T & Bugsey – Don’t Rush (feat Headie One)
Best newcomer (public vote): Aitch
Video of the year: NSG – Lupita
Best R&B/soul act: Mahalia
Best hip-hop act: Nines
Best grime act (public vote): JME
Best international act (public vote): Burna Boy
Best performance in a TV show/film: Michael Ward as Marco, Blue Story
Best media personality: Chunkz
Best album 2017-2019: Ella Mai – Ella Mai
Best African act: Wizkid
Best reggae act: Buju Banton
Best gospel act: CalledOut Music
Best jazz act: Ego Ella May
Best producer: Jae5
Inspiration award: Steve McQueen
