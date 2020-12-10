Burna Boy, Wizkid Win At 2020 MOBO Awards

Burna Boy and Wizkid have both emerged winners at the 2020 MOBO Awards.

Burna Boy won the award for Best International Act while Wizkid won Best African Act.

Headie One, Nines and Mahalia were biggest winners on the night which saw performances from from Headie One, Tiwa Savage, Ms Banks, H.E.R. and Kojey Radical.

See the full list of winners below.

2020 Mobo award winners

Album of the year: Nines – Crabs in a Bucket

Best male act: Headie One

Best female act: Mahalia

Song of the year (public vote): Young T & Bugsey – Don’t Rush (feat Headie One)

Best newcomer (public vote): Aitch

Video of the year: NSG – Lupita

Best R&B/soul act: Mahalia

Best hip-hop act: Nines

Best grime act (public vote): JME

Best international act (public vote): Burna Boy

Best performance in a TV show/film: Michael Ward as Marco, Blue Story

Best media personality: Chunkz

Best album 2017-2019: Ella Mai – Ella Mai

Best African act: Wizkid

Best reggae act: Buju Banton

Best gospel act: CalledOut Music

Best jazz act: Ego Ella May

Best producer: Jae5

Inspiration award: Steve McQueen