BREAKING: Hoodlums Attack Ogun Assembly, Cart Away Mace

The mace at the Ogun State House of Assembly has been carted away after an attack by suspected hoodlums on Thursday.
This was confirmed by the Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi.
He said that the coat of arms was removed but the stick still remains at the house.
The assembly building has been cordoned off by security agencies while investigations commence towards unraveling those behind the attack.
