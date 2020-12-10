BREAKING: Buhari Fails To Appear Before National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to appear before a joint session of both chambers in the National Assembly today.

The lawmakers had summoned the president to come and address them on the rising insecurity in the country.

The invitation was accepted by Buhari as revealed in a statement issued by his aide, Lauretta Onochie.

However, his presence was not witnessed today at the National Assembly by the lawmakers who were already in anticipation.

This may be as a result of a statement issued by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami, who said that the National Assembly lacked constitutional powers to summon the president.

More details later…